Karat Packing: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Karat Packing Inc. (KRT) on Thursday reported net income of $9.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chino, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $112.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.6 million.

