Kansas City Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2024, 1:27 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported profit of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $125.1 million in the period.

