Kandi Tech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JINHUA, China (AP) — JINHUA, China (AP) — Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Monday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jinhua, China-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The electric and all-terrain vehicle maker posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

