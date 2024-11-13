Kamada: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.9 million. The…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.9 million.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $158 million to $162 million.

