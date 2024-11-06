Jones Lang LaSalle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $155.1 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $5.87 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.59 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL

