Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $633 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cork, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $6.25 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.71 billion, or $2.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 60 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

