Job Skills to Put on Your Resume (And What to Exclude)

The first step of almost every job application process is to submit a resume. With so much riding on that first impression, reflecting desired job skills in your resume is key.

There are many good skills to put on a resume to help you make a great first impression. Here are some of the most in-demand skills for your resume:

Trustworthiness

With some candidates ghosting during the interview, hiring and onboarding processes, many employers are targeting those who show signs of trustworthiness and dependability. According to a recent study by ManpowerGroup, reliability is one of the top soft skills employers worldwide are seeking. One way to highlight this skill on your resume is to show a progression of responsibility with one employer or that you have worked with one manager or team in more than one setting.

Artificial Intelligence

Another in-demand skill to put on your resume is your experience with artificial intelligence. As AI is becoming more widely used, employers are looking for job candidates who can utilize AI effectively in the workplace. Highlight the AI programs or tools that you use and any achievements you have made from leveraging them.

Adaptability

Have you been able to stay productive during continuous change? A key soft skill to include on your resume is your ability to adapt and thrive. Describe how your way of working evolved during periods of change.

Leadership

Leadership is a top resume skill that employers look for, whether you are seeking a leadership position or not. This skill shows that you can take charge of projects as well as motivate your co-workers. Demonstrate ways you have shown leadership

in your previous roles.

Self-Starter

Employers want to hire self-motivated employees. Capture how you have identified and acted on opportunities to improve quality or speed, boost morale, increase productivity or minimize risks. Additionally, include how you have been able to lead initiatives, projects or teams when given the opportunity.

Growth Mindset

How have you challenged yourself or motivated others around you to learn something new or expand their thinking? The ability to learn is a learned skill that improves the more you do it. This is why recent graduates can often acquire and apply knowledge more quickly than peers who have not been in a learning environment recently. Capture how you have added new hard skills and sought to challenge yourself with new approaches.

Problem-Solving Skills

Rapidly changing technology and evolving work environments have led many teams and companies into uncharted territories. Professionals who can solve problems in new or difficult situations are better equipped to tackle future challenges that may not have a best practice or rule book to follow. Outline how you approached and resolved problems.

Time Management

Balancing neverending emails, Slack messages, Zoom meetings and projects is tricky. Managers want to be able to gauge productivity. Be sure to capture how you manage time, efficiency and results when writing your resume.

Virtual Communication Skills

It is challenging to build effective relationships without in-person interaction. Show evidence of how you have expanded or strengthened relationships in and outside of your company using virtual communication tools. This can be as simple as listing the digital tools you use, such as Teams, Slack and Zoom. You can also write more descriptive impact statements. For example, explain how you created an online presentation template implemented by the sales team that resulted in 10 new deals. You can also explain how you increased engagement in virtual all-hands meetings by creating polls and encouraging the use of Q&A features.

Succinct Writing

With the rise in video meetings and enterprise messaging tools came the rise in Q&A and chat responses. Success with these platforms requires mastering the art of getting to the point. Succinct and well-written questions and responses are key. How you write your resume (and cover letter) is evidence of this competency. Don’t overlook the importance of concise and relevant content in your resume.

Impact

An effective resume shows — not tells — how you add value. Yes, you need to list your responsibilities, but you also need to show what happened because you were there. In other words, call out your impact. For example, if you are responsible for recruiting and hiring and would say it is one of your key strengths, include how many people you hired, how quickly you made those hires, and how many of your hires have outlasted the average tenure of your firm or your industry.

Conflict Management

Navigating situations with diverse co-workers, backgrounds and work styles, especially in changing work environments like remote and hybrid setups, can lead to unexpected conflicts. Employers are looking for employees who can effectively manage these challenges and contribute to a healthy work environment.

Collaboration

Every job description asks for “cross-functional collaboration.” This means you need to know how to play well in the sandbox with other people who aren’t your immediate co-workers. To illustrate your collegial approach, describe any “enterprise-wide task forces” you were invited to join. For example, communicate how your team was able to move through the financial planning and analysis approval process two times faster than other managers because of your track record of quality work. In short, show what was accomplished when you partnered throughout the company.

Deadline-Driven

In a competitive, technology-infused environment, even results with a 24-hour turnaround can seem 25 hours past due. The most productive employees get stuff done fast and have tactics for setting and exceeding deadline-driven expectations. Give evidence of your ability to work under pressure.

Ability to Thrive in Chaotic Environments

When speed is king, many organizations act before all options are assessed. Employees who can survive and even thrive in cultures where priorities shift, variables change and goals are moving targets are in greater demand than those looking for stable and fixed roles. Most growing companies are in flux and they want employees who can function even without a fully developed structure.

Analysis and Insights

No role or industry is untouched by data and analysis. If you are a doctor, you likely keep tabs on satisfaction ratings or statistics and information about the patients you treat. Are you a delivery driver? You may have data that tracks your routes, delivery times, number of deliveries made, and lost or damaged packages. Know the quantifiable metrics for your profession and address what those indicators show about you. Including analytical hard skills on your resume gives you a competitive advantage.

Accountability

The best teams are known for how the members take ownership of the work and the results. Describe which aspects of your department you are accountable for and how you maintain a high level of quality.

Commitment

Use your resume as an opportunity to show your commitment and professional passion for your career, industry, profession and skill development. Employees who are invested in these areas often perform at the highest levels because their efforts are not just for a paycheck but also contribute to their larger community or reputation. Your resume should show membership in a professional association, participation in an industry conference, noted thought leadership on related topics, classes you have taken and more.

Creativity

Creativity in the workplace is being able to take a problem and tackle it in a fresh way. Creative thinking is an in-demand resume skill and a great transferable skill to put on your resume if you are looking to change industries. Creativity can also include graphic design and marketing skills.

Digital

Almost every job in today’s market requires knowledge of computers and software. It may seem obvious that you are proficient in computer use, but including relevant digital skills on your resume will make it clear that you know how to use the programs required for the role.

Hard Skills vs. Soft Skills

Soft skills are traits that come naturally, whereas hard skills are technical skills related to your job and industry. Soft skills are learned throughout your life, and hard skills are generally learned through education and training. While soft skills can be used throughout different industries and in a wide variety of circumstances, hard skills are used for specific tasks and can be industry-specific. Hiring managers tend to give priority to job candidates with strong soft skills since soft skills are harder to teach.

Your resume skills should underline your unique combination of hard skills and soft skills. If your resume is too hard-skill-driven, a hiring manager may discard your resume. On the other hand, if it’s too heavy on soft skills, they may not feel that you have the necessary education or technical qualifications for the role.

What to Exclude From Your Resume

Your home address. It is not needed at the time of application, and including it comes with privacy or discrimination risks.

Titles to contact information. For example, instead of “Phone: 555-123-4567” you can just list the number. It will be recognized for what it is.

Years of experience. Job posts never ask for “two decades of managerial experience,” so writing that as the lead in your summary earns you no points with applicant tracking systems or with the recruiter. A reader can add up your years of experience (or make a pretty good guess) with your work history listed on your resume. Why give up your most valuable resume real estate to words that add no value to your candidacy?

Subjective or adjective-heavy soft skills. For example, don’t use phrases such as “people person,” “meticulous attention to detail” or “team player.” Recruiters and hiring authorities see hundreds of resumes. Subjective descriptions do not add any value. Hiring professionals have seen or met enough detail-oriented people who leave periods off sentences and forget to check spelling. If you cannot demonstrate or validate that you have a soft skill, it doesn’t help your candidacy.

Resume Job Skills Examples

These examples show the job skills different professionals may list on their resumes.

Account Executive Job Skills

An account executive may demonstrate collaboration skills on a resume by saying something like, “Skilled at developing cohesive, energetic, and highly successful teams that consistently exceed company goals and objectives over 15%.”

Marketing Executive Job Skills

A marketing executive may demonstrate impact in a position by saying something like, “Managed a team of 10 marketing consultants responsible for event management and other engagement activities. Leadership supported team customer relationship processes (CRM) improvement of 75%.”

Software Developer Job Skills

A software developer can highlight soft skills by listing them in a core competencies section. For example, “Problem resolution strategist, clear and concise communicator, quick to learn new processes.”

In conclusion, discerning hiring managers are looking for candidates who can walk in with the skills to do the job immediately. Make sure your resume skills reflect a balance of the qualifications and soft skills most in demand for the role you are targeting. A customized, well-written resume is a critical component of a successful job search.

Update 11/22/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.