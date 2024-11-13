J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.6 million.

The Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $426.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JJSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JJSF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.