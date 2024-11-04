JELD-WEN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $74.4 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $74.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $934.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.6 million.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.75 billion.

