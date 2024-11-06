Jazz: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $215.1 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $215.1 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.47 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.50 to $20.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.1 billion.

