Jamf Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its third quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $159.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Jamf Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $161.9 million to $162.9 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $626.3 million to $627.3 million.

