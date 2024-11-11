James River Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported a loss of…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported a loss of $39.4 million in its third quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 74 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $191.5 million in the period.

