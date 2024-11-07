ISG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $61.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $57 million to $58 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on III at https://www.zacks.com/ap/III

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.