Ironwood: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.6 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $91.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $350 million to $375 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRWD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.