Iron Mountain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $332 million, or $1.13 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.11 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $33.6 million, or 11 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Iron Mountain expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.39 to $4.51 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.