IRobot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The robotics technology company posted revenue of $193.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, iRobot expects its results to range from a loss of $1.50 per share to a loss of $1.20 per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $200 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

IRobot expects full-year results to range from a loss of $4.91 per share to a loss of $4.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $685 million to $710 million.

