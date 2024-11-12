Live Radio
Iridex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 4:39 PM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

