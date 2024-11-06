Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $140 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $140 million in its third quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.16 per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $134 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IONS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IONS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.