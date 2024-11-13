Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

