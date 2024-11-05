ELECTION 2024: DC voter guide | Virginia voter guide | Maryland voter guide | How to deal with election anxiety
Invesco Mortgage Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 4:33 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Tuesday reported profit of $40.7 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVR

