Intrepid Potash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.