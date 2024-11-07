International Seaways: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $91.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The company posted revenue of $225.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.2 million.

