Interface: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $28.4 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $344.3 million in the period.

Interface expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion.

