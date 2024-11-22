Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported earnings of $62.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported earnings of $62.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.79 per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $775.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $202 million, or $9.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IESC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IESC

