Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $133.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $150 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $525 million to $527 million.

