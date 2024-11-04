Integra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Monday reported a loss of $10.7…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Monday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $380.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.1 million.

