Intapp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $79.5 million to $80.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Intapp expects full-year earnings in the range of 73 cents to 77 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $327.6 million to $331.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.