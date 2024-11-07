Insulet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $77.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 90 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $543.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $518.5 million.

