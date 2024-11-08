Instructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Instructure Holdings Inc. (INST) on Friday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Instructure Holdings Inc. (INST) on Friday reported a loss of $24.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The education technology company posted revenue of $173.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.2 million.

