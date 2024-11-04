Inspire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported third-quarter net…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.6 million.

Inspire expects full-year earnings to be $1.20 to $1.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $793 million to $798 million.

