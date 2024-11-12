Inseego: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9 million in its…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had net loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 7 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $54 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Inseego said it expects revenue in the range of $43 million to $47 million.

