Inovio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) on Thursday reported a loss of…

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.