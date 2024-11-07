Inogen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its third quarter.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $88.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.7 million.

Inogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $329 million to $331 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

