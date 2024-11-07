Live Radio
Innovex International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 4:12 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Thursday reported profit of $82.6 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $151.8 million in the period.

