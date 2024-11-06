Live Radio
INNOVATE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.18 per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $242.2 million in the period.

