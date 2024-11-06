INNOVATE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in…

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.18 per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $242.2 million in the period.

