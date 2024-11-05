Innospec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $33.4 million in its…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $33.4 million in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $443.4 million in the period.

