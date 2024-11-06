Innergex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6…

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6 million.

The Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $179 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGXF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.