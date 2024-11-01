Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 4

Brazil Potash – Toronto, 4.3 million shares, priced at $15-$18, managed by Cantor Fitz. Bradesco. Proposed NYSE symbol GRO. Business: Developing a potash mining project in Brazil’s Amazon basin.

Peak Resources LP – Durango, Colo., 4.7 million shares, priced at $13-$15, managed by Janney Roth Cap.. Proposed NYSE American symbol PRB. Business: US oil and natural gas producer operating in the Powder Ridge Basin.

Jinxin Technology – Shanghai, 1.9 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Craft Capital WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NAMI. Business: Provides a digital textbook and educational content platform for K-9 students in China.

Aduro Clean Technologies – London, 1.1 million shares, priced at $4.25-$5, managed by Craft Capital EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE American symbol ADUR. Business: Canadian developer of chemical recycling technologies.

