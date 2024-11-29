Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 2

Jinxin Technology – Shanghai, 1.6 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Craft Capital WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NAMI. Business: Provides a digital textbook and educational content platform for K-9 students in China.

New Century Logistics – Hong Kong, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Craft Capital R. F. Lafferty. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NCEW. Business: Hong Kong-based provider of air and ocean freight forwarding services.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.