Ingredion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 6:11 AM

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported net income of $188 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.05 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.35 to $10.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

