Infinera: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $354.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $402 million.

