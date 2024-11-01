Imperial Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $906.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.71.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $9.72 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.29 billion.

