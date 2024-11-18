Immatics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Monday reported a loss of $9.4 million in…

TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Monday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tubingen, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $55.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.6 million.

