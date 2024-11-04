Illumina: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $705 million.…

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $4.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

