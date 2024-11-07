IHeartMedia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.3 million in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The radio company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

