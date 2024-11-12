ICU Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33 million in its third quarter.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $589.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $580.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $574.8 million.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.