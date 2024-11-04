Ichor Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ichor Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $235 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

