Icahn Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Friday reported net income of $22 million in its third quarter.

The Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period.

