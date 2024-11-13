Icad: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Icad inc. (ICAD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in…

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Icad inc. (ICAD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

The Nashua, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The imaging and early cancer detection company posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

