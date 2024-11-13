Ibotta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.2 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.
The digital company that offers consumers rewards and rebates posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in December, Ibotta said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $106 million.
